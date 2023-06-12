The BBC has revealed its broadcast plans for the 2023 Wimbledon tournament.

It will be Clare Balding’s first tournament as lead presenter, following Sue Barker stepping down after the 2022 edition. Balding will take over in the afternoons, with Isa Guha welcoming viewers in the mornings from 11am - with the exception of the opening day when the broadcast will begin at 10.30am. BBC1 and iPlayer will air tennis until 9pm through the first week.

The presenters will be joined by the likes of John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King and Pat Cash, as well as Tim Henman, Tracy Austin, Annabel Croft, Johanna Konta, Anne Keothavong and Sania Mirza. There will also be analysis from John Lloyd, Louise Pleming, Colin Fleming, Jo Durie, Peter Fleming, Liz Smylie, Dominic Inglot, Nick Monroe, Arvind Parmar, Todd Woodbridge and Leon Smith.

In addition, the commentary team is made up of Andrew Castle, Andrew Cotter, Sam Smith, Chris Bradnam, Kat Downes, Nick Mullins, Matt Chilton, Simon Reed and John Inverdale. Along with Ronald McIntosh, Alison Mitchell, James Burridge, Abigail Johnson, Andy Stevenson, Paul Hand, Nick Lester, Pete Odgers and David Law. Andy Stevenson combines his commentary duties with presenting the Wheelchair Final programmes on the final weekend of The Championships.

Every match will be available on iPlayer, as well as a live Wimbledon Extra channel, that will also be on the BBC Sport website, app and red button.

The live coverage will be joined by highlights in Today At Wimbledon, which will air at 9pm on BBC2 and iPlayer each day and be hosted by Qasa Alom alongside a host of special guests.

There will also be the expected news coverage, with BBC Breakfast’s John Watson and Carol Kirkwood presenting live coverage from SW19, while Nesta McGregor and Andy Swiss report the latest news every day at One, Six and Ten on BBC One, and Radio 4 at 6pm. Chetan Pathak will present live sports news for the UK and internationally on BBC News, as well as bringing UK audiences up to date with Sportsday.

Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport, said: “There is something magical about Wimbledon. With its glorious traditions and unique history, it has a special place in the hearts of all sports fans. We love bringing The Championships to audiences across the UK every year and our comprehensive cross platform coverage allows fans to keep up to date with all the thrilling action and ensures this event is there to be enjoyed by the widest possible audience.”