Brighton & Hove Albion has launched an official podcast.

Produced in partnership with Voiceworks Sport, the podcast is hosted by journalist Paul Hayward, who interviews various fans and players of the club. The first three episodes feature supporter and musician Fatboy Slim, summer signing James Milner, and former player Andrew Crofts. Those three entries were released on 19 September, and new episodes will come out weekly.

Voiceworks Sport works with a number of rights holders across several sports, including relaunching Manchester City’s podcast earlier this year. It’s Sport Social Podcast Network, which Brighton’s podcast has joined, includes over 300 titles, with another recent addition being The Anfield Wrap.

Many of the network’s titles aren’t football-focused, with its cricket and cycling shows reporting success over the summer thanks to the Ashes and Tour de France.