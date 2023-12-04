League will be shown on Yes Network in New York, Connecticut, northern and central New Jersey and northeastern Pennsylvania

The British Basketball League has agreed a rights deal with US regional broadcaster the Yes Network, which is available in New York, Connecticut, northern and central New Jersey and northeastern Pennsylvania.

This is its third agreement with a regional US broadcaster, joining deals with NBC Sports’ regional networks and NESN. The Yes Network has been the most watched regional broadcaster in the US for 18 of the past 20 years.

The Yes App will stream two live British Basketball League games per week each Thursday and Friday starting at 2:30 pm ET, with the first League game airing on Friday 1 December (Leicester Riders vs. London Lions at 2:30 pm ET). In addition, replays of select games will air on the Yes Network’s linear channel Thursday or Friday in primetime. The British Basketball League’s Unbeatable magazine show will also air on the Yes Network and the Yes App.

The British Basketball League brought its production in-house this year, launching a virtual studio with a new presentation team with chief content officer Jose Garnes revealing to Broadcast Sport that it has ambitions to offer this production team to other rights holders. Head of marketing Joe Edwards explained some of the league’s plans for growth here.

British Basketball League CEO Aaron Radin said: “We’re very excited about our partnership with the Yes Network, the most-watched regional sports network in the US, to bring our League into the homes of the New York tri-state area. This announcement marks a major milestone for our League, signifying our continuing growth and ambitions.

“We are committed to delivering high-quality sports entertainment to the Yes Network’s viewers to build an audience with new overseas fans.”