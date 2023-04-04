The matches will also be available on Premier15s.com

BT Sport and BBC iPlayer will both show the Premier 15s semi-finals and final.

The games will also be available on BBC Sport, and through the competition’s direct-to-consumer offering on Premier15s.com.

The final of the women’s rugby union competition takes place on 24 June, with the semi-finals on 10 and 11 June. Its final matches come after BT Sport’s coverage of the Heineken Cup Final on Saturday 20 May and the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final on Saturday 27 May.

This is a similar deal to that made last year, when the BBC also shared the rights to the final and semi-finals with BT Sport. However, that time round the final round of matches also saw two fixtures streamed live on Premier15s.com and BBC iPlayer with tries from all other matches played in live to the programmes as they happened.

RFU Women’s Game Director, Alex Teasdale said: “We’re really looking forward to hosting this year’s final at Kingsholm. The standard of rugby has been outstanding across the league once again this season.

“Kingsholm is a fantastic stadium and the fans will be in for a real treat. It’s also great to announce that the final and semi-final games will be shown on BT Sport and the BBC. These broadcast partnerships will ensure even more people can enjoy what’s sure to be an action packed end to the campaign.”