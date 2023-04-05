Burnley FC Women has reached over one million views on its TikTok live streams.

The FA Women’s National League North side, which is the third tier of English women’s football, began live streaming its matches on the social media platform two years ago. At the same time, TikTok became a sleeve sponsor for the team.

Each fixture has seen “thousands” of viewers, and contributed to commercial benefit off the pitch, including greater financial investment from Burnley FC, with a brand-new state-of-the-art gym currently being built specifically for the Women’s team.

As part of the tie-up, TikTok also delivered special training for the Burnley FC Women players to help them get the most out of the platform and showcase their personalities - as part of what it calls its first “creator football team”. Content from this has ranged from Lauren Bracewell’s goalkeeper masterclass in catching the ball, to the team hosting a TikTok takeover of the UEFA Women’s Football account during the Women’s Euros. Several TikTok creators have also collaborated with the team, including @you1stlondon, who took on a fitness challenge with the squad.

Arthur Guisasola, global sports partner manager at TikTok, said: “As a platform built around inclusion, we’re delighted to be shining a light on Burnley FC Women’s journey and celebrating this incredible milestone. The team has taken a truly innovative approach to engaging with the TikTok community, which shows how our platform can help sports organisations reach fans outside of the traditional broadcast model.

“Sport is consistently one of TikTok’s top-performing categories and this is a perfect example of how clubs, teams and players are tapping into our passionate community of sports fans to grow their fanbases. I can’t wait to see Burnley FC Women continue to go from strength to strength.”

Marcus Mellor, head of commercial at Burnley FC, added: “We are so proud to achieve this amazing milestone in partnership with TikTok. We have a long-term aim of making Burnley FC Women a fully professional team and in line with this have just announced we will be increasing investment in our women’s team and amalgamating our social media channels with the men’s team. Working with TikTok to bring a whole new product in football broadcasting not only helps us in achieving greater awareness of our women’s team, but will hopefully contribute to the continued growth of women’s sport”.