Channel 4 has agreed a last minute deal to air the final of the under-21’s Euros, after England made it to the set piece fixture.

Lee Carsley’s side will face Spain on Saturday, 8 July, in the match, after not conceding a goal in the entire tournament to date. The rest of the tournament has only been shown through UEFA’s streaming service, with no broadcasters picking up the tournament.

However, now that England has made it to the final, Channel 4 will air the last match. Jules Breach will present its coverage, which is due to begin at 4.45pm (to be confirmed) with commentary coming from Steve Bower. It will be shown on Channel 4 as well as streamed on its online platform.

Channel 4 already airs a number of the men’s England team’s fixtures, including UEFA Nations League matches, European Qualifiers to UEFA EURO 2024 and international friendlies. The broadcaster has also agreed a number of similar deals in the past, including for Emma Raducanu’s US Open win, the England cricket team’s T20 World Cup final, the finale of the 2021 F1 season when Lewis Hamilton was in contention for the title, and more.

Channel 4’s chief content Officer Ian Katz said: “Channel 4 has brought a number of historic sporting moments to a free to air audience in recent years and we’re delighted that the nation will be able to watch England’s Under-21s as they attempt to make their own bit of history against Spain on Saturday.

”The Young Lions final will be part of a bumper weekend of sport on Channel 4 with live coverage of qualifying for the British GP earlier on Saturday and the Grand Prix itself on Sunday.”

This comes shortly after Channel 4 tied up an extension to its F1 rights deal with Sky until the end of 2026. The broadcaster will continue to show highlights of every race, and live coverage of the British Grand Prix - which is also taking place this weekend.