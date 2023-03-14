Broadcaster, Ladbrokes and Wasserman Boxing have partnered to bring minimum of six bouts to the public

Channel 5, Ladbrokes, and Wasserman Boxing have agreed a deal to show a minimum of six boxing bouts free-to-air in 2023.

Delivered in association with Infinitum Entertainment, the schedule begins with a world title fight for Manchester boxer Lyndon Arthur, who takes on Argentina’s Braian Nahuel Suarez for the IBO World Light Heavyweight Championship on Friday 24 March at the University of Bolton Stadium.

This is followed by Harlem Eubank returning to London’s legendary York Hall to take on Mexico’s Christian Uruzquieta on Friday 31 March.

Channel 5 and Wasserman Boxing had a similar agreement in 2022, which saw five fights shown by the broadcaster.

Wasserman head of global boxing Kalle Sauerland said: “Ladbrokes is one of the world’s leading entertainment brands and we’re delighted to be working with them to bring first class, free-to-air boxing to British public. We have an action-packed schedule planned for 2023, that is going to see huge fights, big names and upcoming stars all feature, live and free on Channel 5.”

Kelly Rose, head of brand marketing at Ladbrokes commented: “We’re thrilled to partner with Wasserman Boxing bringing entertaining, top-drawer free-to-air fights on Channel 5 in 2023. It’s going to be an incredibly exciting year ahead and we can’t wait for the knockout action to get underway.”