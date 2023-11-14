Channel 5 has agreed a deal with Sky to air the Cricket World Cup final.

The broadcaster has been showing daily highlights throughout the competition, which have been produced by Sunset+Vine. For the final, it will take Sky’s coverage, which will begin at 7.30am on Sunday 19 November before the start of the game at 8.30am - which will be the world feed from Star Sports.

The semi-finals take place on 15 and 16 November, with New Zealand taking on unbeaten India in the first match before Australia and South Africa face off in the second.

Sky Sports has already announced that it will be providing Hindi commentary, in addition to its English broadcasts, for all three remaining matches.

Federico Ruiz, commissioning editor, Channel 5 and Paramount+, said: “We’re really proud that Channel 5 and Sky have partnered to make the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final available on free-to-air TV. Cancel your Sunday plans and settle in to watch one of the most exciting sporting finals this year.”