DAZN has added the PGA Tour Pass to its platform exclusively in MENA and Southeast Asia.

The pass includes four live and exclusive feeds (Main Feed, Marquee Group, Featured Groups and Featured Holes), for PGA events. These begin seven-and-a-half hours before the main TV broadcast window for the tournaments.

DAZN will also distribute a PGA FAST channel as part of its free offering, outside of the UK, Ireland, Germany, Spain, France, Australia, and China.

The PGA Tour joins the likes of the NFL and FIBA in launching its own channel on DAZN.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said: “DAZN strives to give fans what they want as well as delivering reach and value for rights holders – our technology and scale allows us to do this. This deal with the PGA Tour gives golf fans across MENA and SE Asia fantastic choice, accessibility, and flexibility with new and exclusive ways to follow all the action on PGA Tour Pass. And the PGA Tour FAST Channel, which will be a core element of DAZN’s freemium offer, will create even greater opportunities for more DAZN users to enjoy the PGA Tour.

“DAZN is committed to building a platform that delivers on the growth potential that the digitisation of sports media consumption is generating. Fans want dedicated channels where they can access content in a new and different ways, when and how they want. There are different levels of fandom that DAZN can cater for with our freemium and social offerings. DAZN is delivering this, and all in one place.”

Rick Anderson, PGA Tour chief commercial officer, said: “We are proud to bring the excitement of PGA TOUR competition to DAZN viewers through this exciting new channel. PGA Tour Pass on DAZN complements our international media partners in these markets and further helps the Tour meet the demand for content that our fans have grown accustomed to.”

Sky Sports continues to air the PGA Tour in the UK, last extending its deal in 2022.