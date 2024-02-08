DAZN has become the new home of FIBA’s Courtside 1891 streaming service.

Developed with Two Circles, the platform hosts live and on-demand content from FIBA’s international competitions, including both FIBA World Cups and their qualifiers, as well as all FIBA Continental Cup competitions and Youth World Cups. In addition, users can watch live and on-demand content from pan-regional club competitions such as Basketball Champions League, Intercontinental Cup, Euroleague Women and East Asia Super League as well as from domestic leagues such as Liga Endesa, NBL, Japanese B. League and more.

Courtside 1891 will be available as a standalone option on DAZN, similar to its deal with NFL Game Pass, and will have both paid-for content and free-to-access content available to registered users.

At launch, games played by the USA and France national teams throughout February 2024 in the FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament and the FIBA Continental Cup Qualifiers will be available to fans within the USA and France respectively for free.

DAZN already works with FIBA on FIBA Media, which focused on expanding the basketball federation’s B2B rights distribution - which will continue alongside the Courtside 1891 deal.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said: “DAZN already has a strong portfolio of basketball on our platform. Basketball is the third most watched sport on DAZN and we have big ambitions to become a primary destination for fans of the sport across the world. We have had a long and collaborative relationship with FIBA, and I look forward to working ever more closely with them and other partners to bring this premium action to basketball fans.”

Frank Leenders, director general of FIBA Media and marketing services, added: “FIBA is very pleased to announce this partnership with DAZN, which represents an important extension of the distribution and visibility of FIBA’s major events through the Courtside 1891 product. Furthermore, this addition to the already expansive partnership between FIBA and DAZN is an example of the synergies we have achieved together. DAZN is the global leader in sports D2C and they continue to recognise the undoubted value of both international and club basketball.”

Kris Gotsch, Two Circles’ managing director, EMEA services & product, said: “This latest partnership marks a significant step in our collaborative journey to bring more basketball to more fans, in more markets around the world. By developing these direct, genuine relationships we hope to create even more opportunities to know our fans best for years to come.”

FIBA has previously partnered with the NBA to make Courtside 1891 available through its app.