DAZN is to launch a 24/7 linear channel in the UK and Ireland on Sky from 23 March.

Available on channel 429, DAZN 1 HD comes ahead of the broadcaster showing Anthony Joshua’s 1 April bout with Jermaine Franklin. It will also host fights featuring the likes of Canelo Álvarez, Katie Taylor and Ryan Garcia, alongside a daily boxing news on the DAZN Boxing Show.

It will also include DAZN’s tie up with KSI’s Misfits Boxing, which has created the X Series - a showcase of the new era of crossover boxing with big names in entertainment, sport and lifestyle headlining fight nights. There will also be MMA content from the Professional Fighters League, MMA Bushido, MMA Naciones, Oktagon MMA, King of Kings, Brave Combat Federation, and Muay Thai For Life, as well as wrestling from All Elite Wrestling, Impact Wrestling and Prime Time Wrestling.

In addition, there will be every game of the UEFA Women’s Champions League and top-flight Spanish women’s football Primera División Femenina, emerging sports such as Streetleague Skateboarding, eSports, and extreme sports with Red Bull TV as well as DAZN documentaries including the recent World Cup series - Three Lions, Maradona: The Fall, and The Phenomenon.

The linear channel is included in DAZN’s monthly saver £9.99 subscription price, £99.99 annual subscription, and its flexible monthly £19.99 option. Customers can pre-register for access from today, ahead of the 23 March launch.

DAZN Group CEO Shay Segev said: “Getting Dazn widely distributed is a priority for us as it delivers our great and growing array of content to more and more fans. We have ambitious, long-term and strategic plans for the UK market. The more people get to know Dazn and what we offer, not just in terms of rights but the full range of digital, interactive and sports entertainment we are developing, the better.

“This launch is great news for sports fans. DAZN 1 HD will optimise exposure for the upcoming Anthony Joshua fight, ensuring it is his most hotly anticipated and accessible bout in over a decade.”

Anthony Joshua added: “DAZN is working really hard to take sports broadcasting to new levels and bring fans closer to the action than ever before. It’s a huge element of why I wanted to commit my long-term future to the platform. The launch of DAZN 1 HD on channel 429 will make it even easier for fans to access my return to the ring on Saturday 1 April against Jermaine Franklin. Make sure you tune in for a spectacular night of boxing.”

This news comes shortly after the platform expanded its distribution with Prime Video, making itself as a channel on the streaming platform. Last month, Segev also named the UK market as a “high priority” for DAZN.