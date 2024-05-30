DAZN has agreed a two-year broadcast partnership with long-distance triathlon organisation Ironman.

All Ironman Pro Series races, including the split location women’s and men’s World Championship races and the two-day women’s and men’s 70.3 World Championship triathlons, will be shown live on the DAZN platform.

These races will be available for free outside of the US, Canada, and China, as part of DAZN’s freemium tier - which launched late last year and recently appointed Elena Novokreshchenova as its CEO. There will also be video-on-demand content available through the free tier.

The live broadcasts will be hosted by Ironman World Champions and Hall of Famers Greg Welch and Michellie Jones, as well as 3X Ironman World Champion Mirinda Carfrae, Ironman champions Dede Griesbauer and Michael Lovato and professional Ironman athlete Laura Siddall. Matt Lieto will be providing analysis from both on the course and in the studio throughout the 2024 season, and there will be various guest commentators.

There are 14 races left in the season, with the next to take place in Hamburg, Germany, on 2 June.

“We are really excited to be able to welcome DAZN as one of our broadcast partners for the Ironman Pro Series,” said Julia Polloreno, vice president, content production and distribution for The Ironman Group. “DAZN is synonymous with showing world-class sports to audiences all over the world, and this matches our ambition to make Ironman triathlon as accessible and as seamless as possible to more fans of the sport.”

Managing Director of DAZN media services, Warren Palk said “This global partnership with Ironman triathlon marks yet another exciting premium addition to our free content proposition. Ironman races are competitions rooted in scale and we are pleased to have a significant role in increasing its global reach. We are pleased that fans of these mammoth events will be able to access the best action at no cost on DAZN’s platform.”