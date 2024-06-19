DAZN will air the inaugural E1 World Championship across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, Japan and Southeast Asia.

The electric raceboat competition will begin with an event in Monaco on 28 July, and agreed a UK broadcast deal with ITV earlier this year. It also has free-to-air coverage in the Balkans through TV Arena, and there will be E1 content available for free as part of DAZN’s freemium tier.

Aurora, which also works with the likes of Extreme E, Formula E, and SailGP, is the competition’s production partner, and it is working with Story10 to distribute news content for the series.

Rodi Basso, CEO of E1, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with such an innovative and world leading sports entertainment organisation in DAZN, in our first ever season.

“It’s a credit to our new and innovative approach to racing on water, and the way we combine state-of-the-art technology together with sporting jeopardy to create an exciting and unique experience to sports and entertainment fans around the world.”

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, said: “DAZN brings fans the highest quality, premium sports content, and our deal with E1 marks another exciting addition to our portfolio of sports rights. We are pleased to bring the inaugural UIM E1 World Championship to a passionate audience, by leveraging our unrivalled global reach to bring the sport to more fans across the world.

“DAZN’s platform is uniquely placed to give audiences the sports experience they want. E1 and DAZN are linked by a joint ambition to engage the sports fan of future, using technology to build a sports ecosystem which provides innovation, excitement and growth.”