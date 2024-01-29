The world’s first all-electric raceboat championship will be broadcast across ITV4 and ITVX, with the first race kicking off in Jeddah on 2-3 February

The E1 World Championship has revealed ITV as its latest television partner for its inaugural season.

The world’s first all-electric raceboat championship has also revealed a deal with CBS Sports Network for the American market.

ITV will air the action across ITV4 and ITVX, with the first race kicking off in Jeddah on 2-3 February.

Richard Botchway, assistant commissioner for sport, ITV, said: “ITVX and ITV4 are thrilled to announce a deal to showcase the excitement of E1, the world’s first all-electric raceboat championship.”

Further to the US and UK markets, YouTube will stream the racing live from E1’s official channel for a global audience.

The deals follow the recent announcement that E1 World Championship will be partnering with Aurora Media Worldwide to broadcast globally to more than 500 million cumulative global audiences covering more than 22-hour time zones.

E1 will be using state-of-the-art technologies and graphics to bring a new experience to sports and entertainment fans around the world.

Rupert Hunter, chief commercial officer of UIM E1 World Championship, said: “We are proud to be delivering a global event with two of the world’s broadcasting heavyweights that will take E1 to audiences in the UK and North America. These broadcast deals are of great strategic importance to E1 and we believe CBS Sports and ITV are perfectly positioned to deliver the drama of our World Championship racing proposition.”