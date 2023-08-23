Full screen in popup Previous

Disney+ has revealed the first four images from Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story, which you can see in the gallery above.

Presented by Keanu Reeves, the four-part series looks at how the Brawn F1 team won both the constructors’ and drivers’ F1 championships in 2009, despite being an independent team without the backing of a wealthy compay or individual.

The images show Reeves examining the car that raced that year, as well as speaking to driver and eventual champion Jenson Button. Team principal Ross Brawn is also featured. The series also promises unseen footage from the F1 archives, in addition to speaking to those who were behind-the-scenes on the track, in the garage and the boardroom.

The show is set to premiere later this year, and is a North One production developed and produced by showrunner Simon Hammerson. It is directed by Daryl Goodrich and the executive producers are Reeves, Sean Doyle, and Neil Duncanson.

F1 has been seen to lead the way in sport documentaries with its Drive To Survive series in recent years, which has sparked a number of behind-the-scenes docuseries from other sports. Netflix alone has created shows around tennis, golf, cycling, rugby, football, and more in the time since.