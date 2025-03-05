The entire production will take place on site, where host broadcasters FabriQ and NOS will produce 10 hours of live television each day

The European Athletics Indoor Championships (6-9 March) is to get in-depth coverage across Europe, reveals the EBU, which is the Official Broadcast Partner of European Athletics.

The Championships take place in Apeldorn, Netherlands, and will be broadcast live across Europe and the world by at least 35 broadcasters.

In total, more than 700 hours of live coverage are planned for linear TV, with many broadcasters also providing supplementary content across their digital platforms.

EBU Members and other broadcasters will provide free-to-air coverage, ensuring wide visibility for athletics across Europe and beyond, and building on extensive coverage of the previous European Athletics Championships held in Istanbul, Turkey .

Coverage of the Championships will also be streamed on Eurovision Sport, the EBU’s free-to-air streaming platform.

All events not covered by EBU Member broadcasters, including isolated feeds for specific competitions like High Jump, Long Jump, Triple Jump, Pole Vault, and Shot Put, will be available on the platform, enhancing the coverage provided by Europe’s public service media.

FabriQ Media Group and Dutch EBU Member broadcaster NOS will serve as the host broadcaster team for the event.

FabriQ is arranging and managing the technical side of the production supported by outside broadcast provider EMG/Gravity Media.

25 additional EBU member broadcasters will be present on-site, backed by a team of 150 accredited personnel.

21 broadcasters will deliver live commentary directly from the stadium, while 13 broadcasters will be stationed in the mixed zone. The stadium will feature more than 20 commentary positions and approximately 18 live mixed zone positions.

The entire production will take place on site, where FabriQ and NOS will produce 10 hours of live television each day, across four simultaneous feeds.

The event will feature more than 40 cameras within the venue, including 2D and 3D cablecams delivering cutting-edge shots of the athletes and events.

The EBU and European Athletics have also collaborated to produce expert commentary for the event across multiple languages. Additionally, Gen AI-translated commentary will be available in Mandarin, Hindi, and Romanian.

Glen Killane, executive director, EBU Sport said: “Our members remain committed to expanding the reach of European Athletics events, and we are excited to share the incredible action of the Indoor Championships, providing greater access to audiences than ever before.

“We are proud of our historic partnership with European Athletics, a relationship that has enabled us to increase coverage of this sport and bring world-class athletics to fans across Europe.”

Dobromir Karamarinov, president, European Athletics, added: “At our European Athletics Championships in Rome last year, EBU members drove record TV numbers for the premier event in our portfolio.

“The number of broadcasters showing Apeldoorn 2025 closely mirrors that of Roma 2024, and we anticipate that, thanks to our partnership with the EBU, athletics will once again reach a wide audience while engaging them in thrilling and innovative ways.

“The EBU has been the Official Broadcast Partner of European Athletics since 1981. During this partnership of more than four decades, there has been outstanding collaboration between both organizations that includes the broadcast of 27 European Athletics Indoor Championships. The EBU has been pivotal to the growth and success of these championships.”

IMAGE: Supplied by the EBU, from Getty Images