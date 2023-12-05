It hosted a watchalong with quizzes, polls and cheer meters, through a partnership between Endeavor Streaming and LiveLike

Endeavor Streaming has partnered with LiveLike to create fan engagement features for EuroLeague TV.

The partnership leverages LiveLike’s proprietary engagement, gamification and community capabilities.

Launched on 1 December, Endeavor Streaming and LiveLike has already created an interactive experience within The Players’ View content in EuroLeague TV – a watchalong with Jake Cohen (Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv center) and Michael Roll (former EuroLeague player with Maccabi, Baskonia and Milan) where viewers were also able to engage with the commentators through a suite of features such as quizzes, polls and cheer meters.

Endeavor Streaming has supported the delivery of EuroLeague’s global D2C service, EuroLeague TV, since 2015.

Most recently, Endeavor Streaming managed the launch of EuroLeague TV’s app across Samsung TV, Apple TV and Android TV devices to enhance the fan viewing experience.

Endeavor Streaming is also the OTT supplier for Fedcom’s new streaming service SKWEEK, which broadcasts EuroLeague and EuroCup content to audiences in France.

Alex Ferrer Kristjansson, Euroleague Basketball, marketing & communication senior director, said: “We are always looking for new possibilities to engage with our fanbase and enhance the EuroLeague experience through our platforms. This new collaboration with LiveLike builds on our core product, our games, and opens up a wide variety of interactive proposals to bring fan engagement within the EuroLeague TV community to a brand-new level.”

Peter Bellamy, chief commercial officer at Endeavor Streaming, adds: “Interactivity, gamification and community capabilities are becoming increasingly important to engage audiences and fanbases, whether it’s sports or entertainment. The partnership with LiveLike has enabled us to offer an even more enhanced viewing experience that brings our clients closer to their audience. EuroLeague TV’s new interactive functionality is a great example of how we can tap into sports fans’ desire for community and shared experience that keep fans more deeply engaged over a longer period of time.”

Added Miheer Walavalkar, co-founder and CEO of LiveLike, said: “Endeavor Streaming is not only one of the most innovative companies in the industry, but one that has established an extraordinary track record through its work with the biggest sports and entertainment brands on the planet. We look forward to working closely with their team to build custom experiences for their partners that will incentivize and reward user behavior and interactivity, while helping them to achieve their key business goals.”