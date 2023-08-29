It will air on D2C service Courtside 1981 in the UK & Ireland

The FIBA World Cup will air in over 190 territories worldwide.

Taking place in the Phillipines, Indonesia, and Japan from 25 August until 10 September, the tournament will be shown on the federation’s D2C service Courtside 1981 in the UK and Ireland. Viewers will also be able to access this platform through the NBA App, following an agreement between the two organisations earlier this month.

Courtside 1981 is available globally, and will host live games and an extensive collection of highlights packages and other features from across the tournament.

Other major broadcasters include ESPN in the US, Australia, and Brazil, DAZN in Italy (shared with RAI) and Japan (where Nippon TV and TV Asahi will air Japan national team games), beIN Sports in MENA and France, France Televisions in France, RTVE in Spain, and more which you can see below.

In the home nations, as well as Japan’s broadcast partners mentioned above, OneSports will air live coverage in the Phillipines, alongside news and supporting coverage on TV5 and live games available via Smart’s OTT service. Meanwhile, public broadcast channel PTV4 is also carrying OneSports’ broadcasts of the Gilas Pilipinas games.

In Indonesia, fans can see games on a variety of services through rightsholder RCTI, including a number of key matchups on the free-to-air iNews channel.

You can see the broadcaster/s for each territory below.