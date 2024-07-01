FIFA+ launched in 2022 and has focused on documentaries in the UK

FIFA is reportedly aiming to raise between $1 billion and $2 billion (£790m - £1.58bn) for its streaming service, FIFA+.

Launched in 2022, the free, ad-supported platform shows both live and on-demand content, with the recent Women’s World Cup shown on it in territories where FIFA didn’t sell the rights. It also houses a number of documentaries, and has partnered with the likes of Netflix on series.

According to Bloomberg, FIFA is working with Swiss investment bank UBS Group to raise the money, and formal fundraising process targeting the US and Middle East is expected to begin in July.

Investors would receive a minority stake in FIFA+, and the timing and size of the fundraising could still change.

Broadcast Sport previously spoke to FIFA+ about what the streaming platform is looking for from its original content, and what it sees its role as in the sport content industry.