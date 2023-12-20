Behind-the-scenes Formula E docuseries Unplugged will return for a third series on 2 January.

It will be available on the Formula E YouTube channel globally, and via media partners in select territories. This means that it will be available through TNT Sports in the UK after its recent broadcast deal, as well as Eurosport and discovery+ in Europe, Roku in the US, and Bandeirantes in Brazil.

Broadcasters will have the show in eight episodes, while it will be cut into a mix of ten 15 and eight-minute entries for YouTube - aiming to be optimised for the platform. It is produced by Aurora.

This series will examine season nine of the competition, which it claims saw it become the fourth largest motorsport in the world. The series launches just before the beginning of season ten, which begins in Mexico City on 13 January.

Tim Glass, broadcast and programming director at Formula E, said: “The Unplugged cameras captured every angle of what is officially our biggest and most dramatic season ever. There are clashes and crashes, high-speed action and intense rivalries, all playing out in iconic locations across the world from Cape Town to Hyderabad, Sao Paulo to London. Unplugged is the perfect way for new fans to catch-up on Formula E just as our new season begins, and for dedicated fans to get a whole new perspective on the entertainment from last season.”

Jake Dennis, driver for Andretti Formula E Team, added: “It took a momentous effort from the entire team last year to achieve what we did. So much happens behind the scenes that fans don’t usually get to see, and so to be able to give fans an insight into all of the untold stories through Unplugged is fantastic. It’s also so much easier to connect with a sport when you feel like you know the people involved in it. Unplugged truly offers viewers a unique look at what it takes to compete in one of the world’s most competitive sports.”