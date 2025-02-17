Tournament was broadcast by ITV and DAZN in the UK

The Hexagon Cup reached two million views through YouTube.

The second edition of the tournament was streamed through ITVX and DAZN in the UK, and had 35 broadcast partners around the globe. Story10 promoted the Hexagon Cup to news outlets and other distribution partners worldwide. YouTube also showed the padel competition in the UK, as well as in all territories except the USA and Scandinavia.

YouTube’s coverage had average watch time of 24:24 minutes—an increase of 29.8% compared to 2024.

The Hexagon Cup website also saw success, with 126,000 users, while across Instagram (5.8 million accounts reached), TikTok, X, and LinkedIn, the tournament amassed a total of 20 million video views, marking a 20% increase in community growth, surpassing 55,000 followers.