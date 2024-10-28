DAZN has renewed its agreement to broadcast the Hexagon Cup globally.

It will show all matches from the padel competition live and on-demand as part of its free tier, in all territories except from the US.

The Hexagon Cup launched this year, and the inaugural tournament was also shown by ITV in the UK, and Warner Bros. Discovery’s platforms in 64 territories across Europe and Asia. The next edition will take place from 29 January 2025.

Aurora produces the Hexagon Cup, providing a a five-day world feed from the tournament. Meanwhile, Story10 amplifies highlights and pre- and post-event features from the padel competition across its network of 8,500 digital and social channels and 700 broadcast partners.

Astrid Thams, commercial managing director of Hexagon, said: “DAZN is the most global platform for sports streaming, and this renewal agreement confirms that we continue to grow and work towards making this event an international benchmark. We are delighted to have DAZN broadcasting the tournament globally.”

Tim Godfrey, strategic advisor to Hexagon Cup, said: “DAZN was an outstanding partner for our inaugural event, demonstrating the power of their global platform and showcasing the Hexagon Cup’s innovative format to fans worldwide. Their commitment aligns perfectly with our vision to elevate the sport and connect with audiences across the globe. We’re thrilled to extend this partnership and continue growing the game together.”

Tom Burrows, EVP global head of rights at DAZN, said: “Following a successful first year of our partnership, DAZN looks forward to bringing this season of the Hexagon Cup to fans globally, delivering a truly immersive and engaging entertainment experience. Padel has witnessed an unparalleled rise in popularity over recent years, and DAZN is committed to bringing the best action from the sport by broadcasting this tournament, while supporting its growth.”