LaLiga has launched its UK & Ireland rights tender, alongside the processes for Belgium and DACH.

Bids for the UK and Ireland rights must include both territories, and there are two packages on offer. One is exclusive rights to all 380 Spanish top flight games, and the other is co-exclusive rights to all Sunday 8pm GMT fixtures (9pm CET) for a free-to-air partner.

Bids can be made for a minimum of three seasons, with the option to also make four or five year offers, from the 2025/26 season. There is also the option to bid for the second tier of Spanish football, and the successful bidder will have access to LaLiga’s LaLiga TV linear and streaming channel.

Interested parties are invited to present questions in the next two weeks, before a deadline of 4 April for submitting bids.

Currently, ITV holds the free-to-air package, which doesn’t include El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona. The other rights are held by Premier Sports, that it makes shows through LaLiga TV - which is available through Premier Sports or Prime Video channels. Premier Sports also picked up the rights to the Spanish domestic cup, the Copa del Rey, recently.

Alongside the UK and Ireland tender, LaLiga has also launched tenders for Belgium and DACH. They do not include the free-to-air coverage, only the exclusive rights to all fixtures in Belgium (non-exclusive in Luxembourg), and all fixtures in Germany, Austria and Switzerland (non-exclusive in Luxembourg and Liechenstein).