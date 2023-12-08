He will oversee brand partnership sales for Sport 24, EuroLeague, World Table Tennis, PGL and more

IMG has appointed Luke Organ as senior vice president of global partnerships for its media business.

In the new role, Organ will oversee brand partnership sales for IMG’s media assets, including Sport 24, EuroLeague, World Table Tennis, PGL (Professional Gamers League) Esports, Global Esports Federation and EVO.

He will also focus on identifying opportunities to bring in new rightsholders and brands.

Organ most recently served as Right Formula managing director, EMEA and APAC. He has more than 20 years in the sports marketing industry, and previously worked for Aston Villa FC and Wasps RFC.

Organ will be based in London, reporting into Robbie Henchman, president of global partnerships for IMG and On Location, and Chris Guinness, executive vice president and head of commercial worldwide for IMG’s media business.