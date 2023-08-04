It will be available as a boxset on Now and Sky Documentaries

Sky has announced that four-part docuseries and Sky Original Mission To Burnley will be available on Now and Sky Documentaries from 10 August.

Commisioned by Sky earlier this year, the series is produced by Ad Hoc Films and follows Burnley FC’s American owners ALK Partners. With access to the boardroom, dressing-room and inner workings of the club, it sees ALK work with chairman Alan Pace to take Burnley back to the Premier League after the devastation of a final day relegation - while inspired by their religious faith as members of the Church of the Latter-Day Saints.

It also looks at the evolution of the team under manager Vincent Kompany as he took them to the Championship title.

Production company Ad Hoc Films, which also made QPR: The Four-Year Plan and The United Way, has created the series with a team consisting of series director Tom Magnus, showrunner Mat Hodgson, producer Daniel Glynn, series producer Patrick Nathanson, and producer Nina Cameron.

When the show was commissioned, Pace said: “It’s been a truly unforgettable year, full of stratospheric highs, some daunting lows and everything in between. I’m delighted Ad Hoc and Sky have been there to capture this incredible journey, in all its emotion, depth and passion.

“At its heart it’s a story of family, faith, friendship, and of course football, set during an amazing time, in a great town, and of course led by a very special manager in Vincent Kompany.”

Zai Bennett, managing director of content at Sky UK, added: “Burnley FC’s story over the last 12 months has been incredible. From one the biggest lows in club football, to one of the greatest highs, we’ve been privileged to follow the club throughout. With lead characters Alan Pace and Vincent Kompany, we can’t wait to bring our audiences this remarkable story from the inside.”

Bennett commissioned the show for Sky Documentaries alongside Jamie Morris, director of programmes and Jack Oliver, head of co-productions at Sky Entertainment.