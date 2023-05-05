Four part behind-the-scenes docuseries follows Burnley FC and will air in September

Sky has commissioned four-part behind-the-scenes docuseries Mission To Burnley.

The show follows Burnley Football Club owners, ALK Partners, after they were inspired by Burnley chairman Alan Pace and their faith as members of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints to invest in the club.

It has access to the boardroom, dressing-room and inner workings of a club, and charts the club from its relegation from to the Premier League in 2022 to how it has evolved under manager Vincent Kompany to gain promotion back to the top flight.

Ad Hoc Films, makers of QPR: The Four-Year Plan and The United Way, produces, with a team consisting of series director Tom Magnus, showrunner Mat Hodgson, producer Daniel Glynn, series producer Patrick Nathanson, and producer Nina Cameron.

Mission To Burnley will premiere on Sky Documentaries and NOW in September, as Burnley begin their campaign back in the Premier League.

Pace said: “It’s been a truly unforgettable year, full of stratospheric highs, some daunting lows and everything in between. I’m delighted Ad Hoc and Sky have been there to capture this incredible journey, in all its emotion, depth and passion.

“At its heart it’s a story of family, faith, friendship, and of course football, set during an amazing time, in a great town, and of course led by a very special manager in Vincent Kompany.”

Zai Bennett, managing director of content at Sky UK, said: “Burnley FC’s story over the last 12 months has been incredible. From one the biggest lows in club football, to one of the greatest highs, we’ve been privileged to follow the club throughout. With lead characters Alan Pace and Vincent Kompany, we can’t wait to bring our audiences this remarkable story from the inside.”

Bennett commissioned the show for Sky Documentaries alongside Jamie Morris, director of programmes and Jack Oliver, head of co-productions at Sky Entertainment.

Mission To Burnley follows in the footsteps of a number of successful behind-the-scenes series set at British football clubs, including Prime Video’s All Or Nothing series, Netflix’s Sunderland ’Til I Die, and Disney’s Welcome To Wrexham, among others.