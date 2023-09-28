NFL podcast The Nat Coombs Show has launched a new series and joined the Sport Social Podcast Network.

Hosted by sport presenter Coombs, The Nat Coombs Show aims to be enjoyable for both those new to the game and veteran fans. Coombs is joined by expert voices from the UK and US, who examine the latest news and stories from the NFL. The new series launches as the NFL season gets back underway.

The Sport Social Podcast Network now boasts over 300 titles, including the addition of the Anfield Wrap and the Brighton & Hove Albion Official Podcsat this month. It has combined monthly downloads of over nine million.

Coombs said: “We’re delighted to bring The Nat Coombs Show to a new home on Sport Social. It’s such an exciting time for the NFL in the UK right now and we’re looking forward to building our audience and making new friends of the show with our new partners.”

Stefan Doyle, head of sport social at the Sport Social Podcast Network, added: “The coverage and excitement around the NFL grows larger by the year in the UK and we’re thrilled to welcome a podcast of this quality and size to Sport Social. Nat has built a dedicated podcast following over the years and we can’t wait to help him reach even more NFL fans in the future.”