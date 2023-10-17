Netflix has announced its first live sport event, the Netflix Cup.

The competition will see F1 drivers and professional golfers from its behind-the-scenes docuseries Drive To Survive and Full Swing compete in a match play golf tournament at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, teeing off at 11pm GMT on 14 November. This is the same week as the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Four pairs consisting of one F1 driver and one PGA Tour professional will play an eight-hole match with the top two teams advancing to the final hole, where they will battle for the chance to win the inaugural Netflix Cup title. Excel Sports Management, BZ Entertainment, and Full Day Productions will produce the event, which had been rumoured to be in the works earlier this year.

Gabe Spitzer, VP of nonfiction sports at Netflix, said: “We love to see how our sports series have brought increased fandom to sports leagues and competitions all over the world. The Netflix Cup will take that energy to the next level with global stars from two popular hits competing in our first-ever live sports event.”

Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc,. said: “The continued success of Drive to Survive has played a significant role in the growth of Formula 1 in the US, which has ultimately led to the addition of a third American race. It’s only fitting that we kick off our inaugural race weekend with a fun event that can be streamed by F1 and PGA TOUR fans around the globe.”

Norb Gambuzza, PGA Tour SVP of media and gaming, said: “The PGA TOUR is proud to participate in this significant milestone for Netflix and we look forward to showcasing our sport’s professional athletes to a live global audience. New and diverse audiences have come to know more about both our sports and their athletes through Full Swing and Drive to Survive, and we are excited to team up with Netflix, Formula 1 and the Las Vegas Grand Prix on this exciting concept.”

Steve Weitman, president of Wynn Las Vegas, said: “The Wynn Golf Club has hosted a number of unique matchups over the years and The Netflix Cup will be an incredible addition to the storied history of the course. This tournament will showcase a tremendous roster of talent, competing on the only golf course on the Las Vegas Strip, just steps away from the inaugural Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.”

Netflix has so far concentrated on documentaries when it comes to sport, with the success of Drive To Survive spawning similar series such as Full Swing and others like Break Point for tennis and Tour De France: Unchained for cycling. It has been linked with bids for live rights, without any successful efforts to date.