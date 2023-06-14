Netflix is reportedly looking at live streaming a celebrity golf event, as it continues to test moving into live sport.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the tournament would feature some of the athletes that feature in behind-the-scenes golf docuseries Full Swing and F1 counterpart Drive To Survive and debut in the autumn.

The streaming platform has a number of behind-the-scenes docuseries on sports such as golf, F1, and tennis, with more on cycling, rugby union, and football expected to come later this year following the success of Drive To Survive. In addition, the Premier League reportedly turned down the chance at a similar series, in contrast to LaLiga, which is in production for one on the 2023/24 season.

Full Swing and tennis’ Break Point were recently renewed for second series, and Broadcast Sport spoke to Box To Box, the production company behind many of the shows, about their strategy earlier this year.

It was reported last year that Netflix has bid on a number of live sport rights, but it is yet to be successful. It has tested other live events on its platform, including a Chris Rock comedy special in March.