Netflix has renewed behind-the-scenes docuseries Break Point and Full Swing.

The first half of Break Point’s first series came out in January, and it follows tennis players from the ATP and WTA Tours both on and off the court as they compete in tournaments around the world. Part two will come out in June.

Full Swing’s first series came out last month, and follows a similar formula for golf. Broadcast Sport spoke to Box To Box executive producer James Gay-Rees, who is working on both series, last month about it is aiming to bring its success with F1: Drive To Survive to new sports. Box To Box produces Break Point alone, with and produces Full Swing in partnership with Vox Media Studios.

Both docuseries are now back in production, and continue their place in Netflix’s growing roster of sports docuseries. Drive To Survive recently launched its fifth season, and series following the Six Nations, Tour de France, NFL, LaLiga, and more are expected later this year.

Brandon Riegg, VP of unscripted and documentary series at Netflix, said: “These shows quickly appealed to core fans of golf and tennis, and also recruited brand new fans from all around the world. Like so much of our growing sports slate, the compelling characters, competitive stakes, and vibrant storytelling reveal sides of the game you’ve never seen before, and we’re excited to follow the unpredictable turns of the year ahead.”

ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi added: “Break Point showcases the passion, grit, and determination of tennis players at the highest level of competition. The show has provided an incredible window into our sport and we’re delighted to see it return for a second season. Together with ATP Media, WTA and the four Grand Slams, we’re excited to partner with Netflix to build on the show’s success and bring captivating stories to audiences around the world.”