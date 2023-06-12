Netflix has revealed the trailer to the second batch of Break Point episodes, that will land on the platform on 21 June.

Produced by F1: Drive To Survive creator Box To Box, the series follows tennis players such as Nick Kyrgios, recent Roland-Garross winner Iga Swiatek, Taylor Fritz, Ons Jabeur, Ajla Tomljanovic, Frances Tiafoe, and Aryna Sabalenka behind-the-scenes as they compete in tournaments around the globe.

Its first five episodes were released in January, and it has already been renewed for a second series. Broadcast Sport spoke to Box To Box executive producer James Gay-Rees earlier this year about how it is aiming to bring the success of Drive To Survive to sports such as tennis and golf.

You can watch the trailer for the second five episodes below.

Gay-Rees explained the idea behind the series to Broadcast Sport: “The reality is that tennis could not be more diametrically different to Formula 1. First, it’s a truly solo sport, and Formula 1 is this completely defined precinct where you know exactly where everybody is going to be standing every single weekend that they’re on it. So you know exactly what you’re dealing with, exactly where they’re going to be, and the characters never change.

“In tennis different players play different tournaments, and they get injured, so it’s a totally different exercise. By definition, it ends up being a very different feeling show, and it has got a very different tone to Drive To Survive. The basic format is similar, you’re following some athletes over a course of a season, over 10 Netflix episodes. But that’s really the only similarity. It highlights different challenges that these sports people face compared to the athletes in Formula 1. So they end up being different by dint of their different DNA.”

Netflix is launching a number of behind-the-scenes sport docuseries this year, which will join the likes of Drive To Survive and Break Point on the platform. Golf series Full Swing has also already premiered on the platform, with others on the Tour de France, Six Nations, Qatar World Cup, and more to come.