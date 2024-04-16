Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano’s rematch has become the co-main event on Jake Paul v Mike Tyson’s card, and will be streamed on Netflix.

The pair fought two years’ ago as the first women boxers to headline an event at Madison Square Garden, when Taylor won a narrow split decision. They will again fight to become the undisputed super lightweight championship.

Taylor and Serrano join Jake Paul v Mike Tyson as the co-main event at the 80,000-seat capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on 20 July, with the night promoted by Most Valuable Promotions.

Netflix has previously live streamed a golf event that featured F1: Drive To Survive and Full Swing sportspeople. It is also set to become the home of WWE Raw from 2025.

“Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano captivated the sports world during their first fight two years ago, and fans have been clamoring to see them in the ring together again ever since,” said Gabe Spitzer, vice president, Nonfiction Sports, Netflix. “We are thrilled to partner with MVP to bring this epic rematch to Netflix subscribers all over the world on Saturday, July 20th, in what will be an unforgettable night alongside Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson.”

“When we announced Paul vs. Tyson, we stated that this would be the most-watched boxing event in modern boxing history and we’re here to deliver on a card worthy of that greatness,” said Nakisa Bidarian and Paul, co-founders of Most Valuable Promotions. “Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor have proven that they are two of the biggest names in the sport, male or female and it’s only fitting for them to be a part of this massive global event. Anyone who witnessed their first battle knows the unforgettable atmosphere and performance Amanda and Katie bring when they step into the ring together, and this is sure to be a fight of the year contender again. Bringing attention to women’s boxing has always been a priority for MVP and we are thrilled to give the world’s most-anticipated women’s boxing fight ever a crowning moment on Netflix. Thank you to Matchroom and DAZN for working with MVP and Netflix to make this historic fight come to fruition.”

“Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are two of the best boxers in the world,” said Tyson. “I know they can both put on an incredible show, and I’m thrilled to have them join this card. These remarkable athletes will undoubtedly elevate the event with their global appeal and fan bases. Adding one of the greatest fights in women’s boxing history to this unforgettable event is a true gift to fans. Saturday, July 20 can’t get here soon enough.”