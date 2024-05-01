Co-headline bouts will be shown on the Netflix platform later this year

Netflix will stream press conferences with Jake Paul, Mike Tyson, Katie Taylor, and Amanda Serrano on its YouTube channel and X, as well as through Most Valuable Promotions’ YouTube channel.

Combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani will host one press conference at the Apollo Theatre in New York, on 13 May, and there will also be a press conference shown on the same channels, from Arlington, Texas, on 16 May.

This comes ahead of Netflix streaming the bouts globally on 20 July, with the two fights co-headlining the card at the 80,000-seat capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Netflix has previously live streamed a golf event that featured F1: Drive To Survive and Full Swing sportspeople. It is also set to become the home of WWE Raw from 2025.

