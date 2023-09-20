The Premier League is reportedly considering moving some games into a post-6pm slot on Sunday evenings.

According to The Telegraph, this could be possible if the WSL moved its live games into the Saturday 3pm blackout, which FA director of women’s football Baroness Sue Campbell revealed the organisation was looking at earlier this year. In addition, EFL CCO Ben Wright told Broadcast Sport that it was also open to ending the 3pm blackout before it agreed a new deal with Sky Sports earlier this year.

Moving a Premier League game to Sunday evening could mean four televised matches on that day, as part 50 more matches becoming available to broadcasters and UK TV viewers in the next rights cycle. However, late kick off times have been unpopular with matchgoing fans, who then have trouble getting home on the same evening.

The Premier League hasn’t had an open auction for rights since 2018, with the last cycle rolled over due to effects of the pandemic on the market. Sky Sports currently holds the majority of the matches, with BT Sport airing games on Saturday mornings and two midweek rounds, and Prime Video airing a set of midweek fixtures and the Boxing Day games. The BBC holds highlights rights.

Since then, it has seen the EFL increase its number of games available for broadcast by 400%, with over 1,000 matches-a-season to be aired by Sky Sports.

The addition of more matches to the auction could allow more broadcasters to show Premier League football, with the likes of DAZN linked with bids in the past. DAZN CFO Darren Waterman told Broadcast Sport earlier this year that while the UK market is important to the company, it isn’t “existential”.