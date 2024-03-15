Prime Video will stream Sven, a documentary on former England manager Sven Goran-Eriksson, in the UK, Ireland, and Nordics later this year.

Sven will follow the life and career of the first foreign manager of the England men’s team, intertwined with the heart-breaking and moving reality of Sven’s terminal cancer diagnosis. The likes of David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Roberto Mancini, Kasper Schmeichel, Nancy Dell’Olio and Faria Alam are interviewed for the film.

Whisper and Up & Away Film Entertainment have produced the documentary, which is directed by Claudia Corbisiero (Bobby Robson: More than a Manager), produced by Chris Grubb (Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes) and Drew Masters (14 Peaks, Nothing is Impossible) and executive produced by James Quinn for Up&Away, and Sunil Patel and Mark Cole for Whisper.

Goran-Eriksson said: “People interested in sports will likely know me and my career already, but the documentary also tells the truth - which hasn’t always been portrayed in the tabloids. It takes time to make a documentary but it has been a very exciting and fun process. The documentary tells the truth of what happened during my career.”

You can watch a trailer for Sven below.