World Rugby has claimed that Rugby World Cup content has reached over 1.1 billion views.

The tournament is now entering the knockout stages, with Scotland and Australia the two highest profile teams to drop out in the groups. The quarter-finals begin with Wales v Argentina and Ireland v New Zealand on Saturday 14 October.

In addition to the video views on social media, the official social media accounts have attracted 1.8 million new followers thanks to the tournament. Over a third of these are from Spanish-speaking nations, which may have been helped by Chile making its debut in the competition as well as returning sides Uruguay and Argentina. There were also 400,000 from the USA, despite the national team not playing in the tournament.

Outside of social media, over 500,000 are playing the tournament’s fantasy competition, which was launched with a one-off programme on RugbyPass TV. The total TV audience in host nation France has also topped its toal for the entire 2019 World Cup, which was held in Japan, with over 164.5 million tuning in to date.

World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “We set out to make Rugby World Cup 2023 rugby’s greatest celebration of togetherness, the sport’s ultimate birthday party, and it is certainly capturing the imagination, attracting and exciting fans in record numbers.”