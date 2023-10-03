The 2023 Ryder Cup has become the most watched ever on Sky Sports, with 3.7 million tuning in over the three days.

Across the three days there was an average of 785,000 viewers, which is up 38% on 2021 and 25% on 2018. There were also more under 35s (14%) than in 2021 to watch Team Europe run out 16.5 – 11.5 victors over Team USA.

The event was also popular online, with over 10 million views of editorial content and over 2 million video views across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app. On social media, there have been over 18 million video views on Sky Sports’ Ryder Cup content to date, with 9.1 million video views and 22.9 million impressions on X/Twitter, respectively. In particular, Viktor Hovland’s celebratory couple-less photo has drawn over 80,000 likes on Instagram.

This comes shortly after the 2023 Solheim Cup also became the most watched ever on Sky Sports, with a peak of 734,000 on its final day.

Sky Sports director of Golf Jason Wessely said: “This past weekend rounds off a superb period where we’ve seen record numbers across both the Ryder and Solheim Cups. It’s testament to the team we have when it comes to producing unparalleled content and commentary.

“Looking ahead, we know there’s a real opportunity when it comes to engaging with new fans as we see younger generations coming to the sport, as well as the ongoing role we have in growing the women’s game through telling the stories of the world’s best female athletes.”