S4C will live stream Brett Johns’ PFL bout with Tyler Diamond on S4C Clic, YouTube and Facebook.

The action will be shown from 11am on 28 June, from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Johns is facing Diamond in the PFL regular season, which, alongside all other PFL fights, is shown by DAZN in the UK.

This time round, with heightened interest in Wales, S4C will also be showing the bout, which will be produced by Media Atom. Media Atom has recently worked on the 2022/23 Heineken Cup and Challenge Cup rugby for S4C and the Wheelchair Rugby European Championships for Channel 4.

The coverage will be presented by Owain Gwynedd in the USA and Gareth Roberts will be commentate from the studio. Joining them will be MMA expert Euros Jones Evans and MMA trainer Greg Creel.

Graham Davies, S4C’s head of sport, said: “I’m really excited to be working with the PFL and Dazn on this event and bringing top level MMA to Welsh audiences, free to air.

“MMA is one of the fastest growing sports in the World, and we know how popular it is particularly with younger and more diverse audiences.

“This will be a big fight for Brett, who is of course a former two-time World Champion. We hope it’s a successful night for him and the first of many times we’ll see Brett and other Welsh fighters on S4C.”

Johns said: “The preparations are going great - last time it didn’t go to plan but now we’ve got a second chance to go through. It does look slim, but there is still a chance - when you put a million dollars down, it gives you enough confidence to go and try to win the money.

“There are a lot of things that have happened in my life now that have given me confidence to go through to the next fight and I can’t wait.”

“The fact that it’s on S4C is a huge thing for the sport…and I’m grateful to S4C that they will be showing it.”