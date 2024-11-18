Six Nations: Full Contact is set to return for a second series in early 2025.

Netflix revealed a trailer for the series this week, which you can watch at the end of this article, with the series set to be available on the platform ahead of the 2025 men’s Six Nations - which begin 31 January. The series goes behind-the-scenes of the 2024 competition for eight episodes, building on the first series’ examination of the 2023 tournament.

The Box To Box production will aim to go further into the players’ lives off the field in series two, meeting the friends and family that are supporting the them in addition to showing the behind-the-scenes action from the players, coaches, and teams in competition.

The first series of Full Contact saw reports that the Wales team had banned Netflix’s cameras from filming while it debated going on strike due to a contract dispute - but the side did end up featuring in the series.