Sky Sports has commissioned 10 pieces of content from its New Focus Fund.

The fund is part of Sky’s £30 million commitment to tackle racial injustice, remove barriers and provide opportunities for creative talent in the industry. As part of it, 11 content creators, who were named last year, took part in a rigorous pitch process in front of a panel of judges including Naomi Schiff, Tunde Banjoko, Piers Linney, and key leaders across Sky Sports. All ideas from the creators were successful with their pitches, meaning they will now move into the final phase of production, with content commissioned to be published on Sky Sports platforms from May 2024 onwards.

The creators also took part in an eight-week programme designed to help hone their initial ideas, with support to deliver their final concepts. The experience included a session with Sky Sports football presenter Dave Jones and expert analyst Jamie Carragher, as well as knowledge sharing sessions with Sky Sports production, budgeting, and planning teams.

A series of workshops were run by internal and external sponsors including Arsenal Football Club, YouTube, Sky Sports digital & social teams, Sky Compliance & Legal and Sky Studios.

The creators have now been paired with Sky content specialists to turn their projects into reality, with the aim to use this as a springboard into a career in the industry.

David Carrigan, Sky’s group director of D&I said, “We had an incredible day [at the pitching event], and we were absolutely blown away by the content that was presented, and now, we’re super excited to see that come to life on our channels.”

Naomi Schiff, ambassador to the New Focus Fund programme added: “It’s been fantastic to see these creators on their journey of this programme, and seeing their ideas come to life was a real privilege. Sky Sports has provided a brilliant opportunity and platform for new talent to grow in this industry, which I’m immensely proud to be part of, and I know we all can’t wait to see the final result later this year.”

Steve Smith, executive director of content at Sky Sports, and New Focus Fund sponsor said: “The New Focus Fund is all about reaching new audiences, with new talent and new voices, who are able to tell a story in a way that we don’t currently do at Sky Sports. We’re delighted to commission all ten creators to produce their content. They were fantastic during the pitch process, and we are looking forward to seeing the final outcomes.”