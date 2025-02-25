Sky Sports has targeted social first Gen Z audiences with its F1 launch campaign.

Produced by Sky Creative in partnership with Dead Films and Uncovered Group, the campaign focuses on drivers such as Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, George Russell and Yuki Tsunoda, with social media and digital advertising leading the plan. This is supported by a BVOD advert, featuring music by Fred Again, and extensive OOH activity across the UK in addition to radio activity.

The F1 season gets underway with the Australian Grand Prix on 14 March.

Robin Garton, executive creative director for Sky Creative, said: “This year we approached our F1 campaign very differently. We focused on a new audience. We moved from TV led, to social first. And we built it around drivers, not cars. The expectation now is that it will make a difference to our business.”

You can see an example of the content below.