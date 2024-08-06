Sky Sports has launched its promotion campaign ahead of the 2024/25 football season.

With the EFL season and the Community Shield kicking off from this weekend, the broadcaster worked with COPA90 to create content and messages of support from a fan of each of the 92 teams in the EFL and Premier League. These included West Ham fan Danny Dyer, Plymouth Argyle supporter Josh Widdicombe, Leeds United follower Will Child, Justine Lorriman, the landlady at The Royal Dyche in Burnley, and supporters from Newcastle United’s deaf community.

These will be released across Sky Sports’ and participating fans’ respective social media platforms over a 10-day period, spanning the start of both the EFL and Premier League, and will also be supported by the clubs themselves.

COPA90 led on creative, content production and fan relationships, while PR agency Ready10 was brought on board to devise a media strategy and amplify the campaign from an earned media perspective.

In addition, Sky Sports has produced a video telling the story of all 92 fans narrated by presenter and football personality, Chelcee Grimes, which is available to watch on YouTube, Instagram, X and TikTok.

Emma Thompson, group director of consumer engagement at Sky, said: “The start of the football season is not only a moment that matters to us at Sky, but also millions of fans up and down the country.

“With more football than ever thanks to Sky Sports+ and the new EFL deal, we wanted an idea that could speak to fans right through from Premier League to League Two. That’s why we landed on hope as our red thread. To then see 92 fans come together and express their pride in their club and local communities under the umbrella of football on Sky has been really special.”

Ric Blank, creative director at COPA90 said: “Whether you’re a United fan or a Bromley obsessive, everyone carries that feeling of hope with them into the new season. To celebrate the start of the new season, COPA90 and Sky Sports travelled the length and breadth of the country to connect with the fans of all 92 clubs. We asked them a simple question: what are your hopes for the new season?

“In response, they wrote songs, designed posters, flags, claymation models, penned letters and spoke from the heart, filled with pride, about their clubs. The result is 92 expressions of hope for the 24/25 season. Because whoever you support, this really could be your year.”

David Fraser, founder of Ready10, added: “The return of the football season is a hugely exciting time for fans, and also a period of hope and anticipation. The fan submissions to capture that feeling are powerful and creative, so we wanted to ensure they are seen beyond the world of social, and receive the attention they deserve via earned media too.”