Sky Sports will air 40 British Basketball League games this season, continuing its relationship with the competition for a fourth season.

The competition has overhauled production over the summer, with an in-house team hired to take over from former production partners Buzz 16 and Brandvox. Part of this overhaul has seen the addition of a virtual studio, created by Moov, which will host the presentation of all games on Sky Sports. All other matches will be shown through the League’s YouTube channel, with the BBL Player to no longer be in use.

The presentation team has also been updated, with Jeanette Kwakye MBE, who recently hosted the BBC’s World Athletics Championships coverage, taking over as lead. Former GB and London Lions star Ovie Soko will be lead analyst, Drew Lasker becomes onsite reporter, Todd Harris is play-by-play commentator, and women’s British Basketball League star Azania Stewart is co-commentator.

There will also be guest analysis and commentary from players, coaches and legends from across the League throughout the season.

British Basketball League head of marketing Joe Edwards recently wrote for Broadcast Sport about the competition’s plans to “revolutionise” the game in the UK.

The British Basketball League’s head of broadcast, Mani Gill, said: “The League is delighted to once again be partnering with Sky Sports for a fourth consecutive season to continue to bring the best of the action from the men’s and women’s leagues to fans across the country. Sky has given us a platform to help basketball grow exponentially in recent years, it’s great to have their continued support and we know fans will be thrilled with the broadcast experience they’ll enjoy this season.

“Fans can expect the highest quality broadcast presentation throughout the season, with a star-studded line up of talent on hand to present, analyse and commentate on the thrilling on-court action from across the men’s and women’s League.”

Helen Falkus, director of multi sports at Sky Sports, added: “Domestic basketball continues to go from strength to strength and so we’re delighted to be able to continue to bring our viewers more of the action from both the men’s and women’s competitions. We’ll continue to showcase the men’s and women’s British Basketball League on our linear channels as well as YouTube as we look to continue to grow the game in the UK.”