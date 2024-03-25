It will show every TATA Indian Premier League and TATA Women’s Premier League match in a new four-year deal

Sky Sports has retained the rights to TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) and TATA Women’s Premier League (WPL) in the UK & Ireland.

The four-year deal for the T20 tournaments starts this year and runs until the end of 2027. In total, 74 live matches from the TATA Indian Premier League will be shown on Sky Sports in 2024.

Sky Sports coverage of the WPL began in February and culminated with Royal Challengers Bangalore becoming TATA Women’s Premier League champions last weekend.

The TATA Indian Premier League began on 22 March, with live coverage of the competition running until May.

12 of England’s cricket stars are involved this season including Moeen Ali, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran as well as England’s ICC T20 World Cup 2023 captain, Jos Buttler, who will join forces with local favourites Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Jonathan Licht, managing director at Sky Sports, said: “The IPL and WPL are two fantastic competitions that see the world’s best players compete in front of a fanatical local audience, resulting in some of the most explosive and entertaining cricket in the calendar as we saw with the conclusion of the WPL.

“We’re excited to bring these great live events to life on Sky Sports, adding to the already unrivalled cricket line up this year and giving fans access to more of the sport and players that they love.”

All the action from both leagues will be available to watch on Sky Sports Cricket.