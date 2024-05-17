The broadcaster announces how it will be covering this weekend’s football, in what it says has been a record-breaking season

Sky Sports has unveiled plans for its coverage of the final day of the football season 2023/24, which it also reveals has been a record-breaking Premier League season.

A total of 16.3m viewers have tuned in to watch the Premier League this season, which is up +4% year-on-year, which was a record year itself.

Across the Premier League, English Football League, Scottish Professional Football League and Women’s Super League combined, viewership is also up +9%.

For the final day of the season, Premier League coverage on Sky Sports will start at 3pm on Sunday, live from the Etihad on Sky Sports Main Event.

David Jones will be joined by Micah Richards and Jamie Redknapp to see if Manchester City can claim a historic fourth title in a row.

Gary Neville will also join Peter Drury on commentary for the game.

Sky will show the trophy lift from north London, should West Ham United spring “the unlikeliest of upsets” at the Etihad,.

Mewanwhile, Kelly Cates will be joined by Jamie Carragher at Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers as the Kop bids farewell to Jürgen Klopp.

Coverage from Anfield will start at 3pm on Sky Sports Premier League.

Elsewhere, the final European places will be decided as Chelsea take on Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge live on Sky Sports Football and Arena.

In the EFL, Bolton Wanderers and Oxford United play at Wembley this Saturday in the League One play-off final (Sky Sports Football, 4.15pm), whilst Crawley Town take on Crewe Alexandra in the League Two play-off final on Sunday (Sky Sports Football, 1pm).

In Scotland, the Premiership reaches its conclusion, with newly crowned champions Celtic set to lift the title live on Sky this Saturday lunchtime (Sky Sports Football, 12.30pm) after they cruised to a five-nil win over Kilmarnock earlier in the week.

Following Chelsea Women’s win at Tottenham, the Sky Sports team will be at Old Trafford to see if Chelsea can record their fifth successive Women’s Super League title in what will be Emma Hayes’s final WSL game live on Sky Sports.

Coverage will be hosted by Caroline Barker, while Izzy Christiansen and Karen Carney provide analysis with Pien Meulensteen and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk on commentary.

The game will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Showcase with Main Event joining at 3pm.

With Saturday set to be one of the tightest finishes to a WSL season ever, there will also be a team reporting from the Aston Villa Women v Manchester City Women game at Villa Park. Lynsey Hooper and Emma Byrne will be in place to share updates from the game.

There will also be an end of season special airing on Friday 24 May at 6.30pm on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football.