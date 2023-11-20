American Football and Basketball fans will be able to watch up to 3 games per week from each sport

Sky Sports has secured the rights to show NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) College Football and NCAA College Basketball.

The NCAA College Football deal runs through to the end of the 24/25 season, and comes through an agreement with ESPN. American Football fans will be able to watch up to three games per week throughout the regular season, from August to December.

Sky Sports also has access to all matches from the Bowl Season running from December to January.

Sky will air a dedicated College Football show, College Game Day Live.

Sky Sports has also secured rights to show NCAA College Basketball. It will show up to three games per week through the regular season from November to March.

Sky Sports will have access to all matches from the March Madness playoff, finishing with the NCAA Championship game on 8 April.