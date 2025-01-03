The competition sees teams of golfers face off in two-hour matches across 15 custom-designed holes in a hybrid of virtual and real-life action

Sky has agreed a two-year partnership with TGL, the golf league founded by Tiger Woods’ and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports.

The deal includes both this year’s and next year’s seasons and gives Sky Sports subscribers in UK & Ireland, DACH and Italy exclusive coverage of every match.

TGL begins next week (on Tuesday 7 January) live from the custom-built SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The competition fuses golf technology and innovation, featuring six teams of golfers in a season-long competition finishing on 25 March, where teams face off in two-hour matches across 15 custom-designed holes in a hybrid of virtual and real-life action.

Jason Wessely, director of golf at Sky Sports, says: “TGL is such an exciting and innovative new format that both existing and new golf fans can enjoy, and we’re delighted to be part of the TGL journey from the start, bringing fans even closer to some of the greatest golf stars. We’re looking forward to working with TGL to make the tournament a truly entertaining viewing experience and are delighted to welcome TGL to Sky Sports, the home of golf.”

Mike McCarley, CEO and founder of TMRW Sports, adds: “As the media home of golf in the UK and Ireland, Sky Sports is the ideal home for TGL to reach fans who are accustomed to turning to Sky to find the best golfers in the world on Sky Sports platforms across Europe. With five TGL golfers across four teams from the UK and Ireland, golf fans will have local players to watch and new teams to follow in this fast-paced version of golf that is rooted in the traditions the game.”