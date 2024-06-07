The new partnership includes the ICC T20 Men’s and Women’s World Cups and Men’s and Women’s Cricket World Cups

Stats Perform has secured the rights to collect and distribute official data and live streams for the ICC to licensed betting operators around the world.

The new partnership includes the ICC T20 Men’s and Women’s World Cups, Men’s and Women’s Cricket World Cups, ICC Champions Trophy, and the ICC World Test Championship Final.

Stats Perform will provide a range of services including real-time ball-by-ball match data and low latency video streams.

ICC chief commercial officer, Anurag Dahiya said: “We are delighted to reunite with Stats Perform, and have been impressed by the way their recent AI-powered innovations have triggered new growth for the sports industry. We hope the partnership is another important step in enhancing the digital consumption of cricket content globally.”

Alex Rice, CCO of Stats Perform, adds: “Stats Perform is delighted to be working with the ICC again, reinforcing our dedication to collecting and providing the highest quality sports data and live streams to licensed betting operators across the globe. We pioneered live streaming for betting, we know betting operators trust our sports data to provide the best experiences for them and their users. We look forward to leveraging our cutting-edge technology and extensive expertise to bring the thrill of ICC cricket to an even wider audience, ensuring that they enjoy the most engaging and reliable experience possible.”