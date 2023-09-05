Tour De Rugby, a documentary series starring filmmaker Taika Waititi, will premiere on NZR+ at 9am on 6 September (8pm, 5 September, in New Zealand).

The six-part short format series sees Waititi travel across France on the eve of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, speaking to guests such as Michelin-starred chef Mauro Colagreco and rugby legends Jerome Kaino, Andrew Mehrtens and Sébastien Chabal about the country’s culture and history.

Episodes will be released every Tuesday exclusively on NZR+, the new digital streaming platform launched by New Zealand Rugby that is free to subscribe to. NZR+ is also home to In Their Own Words, a behind-the-scenes docuseries on the All Blacks produced by Whisper, as well as the All Blacks Podcast, NZR Podcast, Small Blacks TV and content series on key moments in the history of New Zealand’s representative teams.

Waititi said: “Join me as I discover a little bit more about French culture. We are doing food, we are doing art, but more importantly we’re going to explore their relationship with the game we love: rugby.”

Images: NZR+