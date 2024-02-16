GBM Sports’ debut Midlands show – Ice Breaker – on 9 March, will be free-to-air on the broadcaster’s boxing channel

Talksport is live streaming GBM Sports’ debut Midlands show – Ice Breaker – on its YouTube boxing channel. It’s the only boxing event Talksport is broadcasting the visuals for.

The event, on Saturday 9 March, will also be on Talksport radio.

The night will see Danny Quartermaine fight former EBU European Title challenger Alex Rat for the IBF European Title.

Midlands Lightweight Champion Scott Melvin will defend his title against local rival, Ameen Khalid.

The Ice Breaker event also features undefeated Bradley Goldsmith, local Coventry fighter River Wilson-Bent and undefeated Nyall Berry.

Ali Meesam, Roha Hudson, Todd Tompkins, and Adam Mohammed will also make their debuts on the card, and Musa Moyo, Callum Singh and Minaaz Gurung will also feature on the show.

Izzy Asif, CEO of GBM Sports, said: “We’re looking forward to coming to the Midlands. This is somewhere I’ve always wanted to put on a show and it’s going to be massive. We’re expecting 3,500 people in a packed out arena. We’ve got two title fights, two undefeated local fighters competing for the Midlands Area title, and some highly tipped debutants on the show.”